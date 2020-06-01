All apartments in Palm Harbor
3132 Beecher Dr E
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

3132 Beecher Dr E

3132 Beecher Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

3132 Beecher Drive East, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Call Lynne Perrault Radice for details: 727-542-9576. 2BR 2ba 1 car gar charming villa in sought-after Palm Harbor. Be the first to enjoy BRAND NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING & FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS thruout! NO CARPET anywhere. Enjoy the community pool & cabana. Granite countertops in kitchen, sunny eat-in area, & pass-thru to dining area. Spacious MasBR can accommodate most King size furniture. Mas Bath suite with huge walk-in closet. Spacious DR/LR area. Screened lanai and tranquil enclosed backyard area to relax, entertain, BBQ. Villas of Beacon Groves is a well-maintained, charming community with mature landscaping, winding roads and lots of open space. Sought-after ideal location zoned for highly rated schools, convenient to Tampa, airport, beaches, malls, restaurants, medical centers. NOTE: this is a NO PET community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Beecher Dr E have any available units?
3132 Beecher Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Beecher Dr E have?
Some of 3132 Beecher Dr E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Beecher Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Beecher Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Beecher Dr E pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Beecher Dr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3132 Beecher Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 3132 Beecher Dr E offers parking.
Does 3132 Beecher Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Beecher Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Beecher Dr E have a pool?
Yes, 3132 Beecher Dr E has a pool.
Does 3132 Beecher Dr E have accessible units?
No, 3132 Beecher Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Beecher Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Beecher Dr E has units with dishwashers.

