3132 Beecher Dr E

Call Lynne Perrault Radice for details: 727-542-9576. 2BR 2ba 1 car gar charming villa in sought-after Palm Harbor. Be the first to enjoy BRAND NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING & FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS thruout! NO CARPET anywhere. Enjoy the community pool & cabana. Granite countertops in kitchen, sunny eat-in area, & pass-thru to dining area. Spacious MasBR can accommodate most King size furniture. Mas Bath suite with huge walk-in closet. Spacious DR/LR area. Screened lanai and tranquil enclosed backyard area to relax, entertain, BBQ. Villas of Beacon Groves is a well-maintained, charming community with mature landscaping, winding roads and lots of open space. Sought-after ideal location zoned for highly rated schools, convenient to Tampa, airport, beaches, malls, restaurants, medical centers. NOTE: this is a NO PET community