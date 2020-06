Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3008 Lahlor Ln. Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Pool Home with Open Floorplan - You are looking at a stunning pool home that boasts an open floorplan, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a two car garage. Close to local shopping centers and highways this home is in a great location! Call to schedule a showing today as this will not last long!



(RLNE3712945)