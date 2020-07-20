2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE

Amenities

Eniswood in Palm Harbor, This home is zoned for renowned Palm Harbor University High School, a like-new completely renovated home. One of the nicest rentals on the market. The owner spared no expense on renovations! All new inside and out. New roof, hurricane windows, doors & sliders, upgraded tile throughout the spacious interior, a considerable lot, three nice sized bedrooms and two baths attached two car garage. Paver Driveway. Impressive gourmet kitchen with granite, countertops stainless appliances and breakfast bar, upgraded tile throughout. Screened brick paver lanai overlooking a large fenced yard. Master bath with his and her sinks, extra-large rain-head shower in master granite counters throughout, laundry room with washer-dryer, the leaded glass front doors lead into the formal living room and dining room, den boasts vaulted ceilings, high-end light fixtures, and ceiling fans abound. The "California" closets provide more than adequate storage space. The owner will entertain short lease terms at $3000 per month on a lease fewer than 12 months. Pets considered no aggressive breeds of dog, no cats preferred. Location is convenient to shopping, beaches, close to Close to Innisbrook Golf and Country Club Resort memberships are available. About 45 min to Tampa Intl. Airport. . 45 Minutes to Tampa Airport. Short distance to the Pinellas Trail and Downtown Palm Harbor. Vacant as of 1/2/2020 First, last & Security are required.