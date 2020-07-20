All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:57 PM

2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE

2930 Enisgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2930 Enisgrove Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Eniswood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Eniswood in Palm Harbor, This home is zoned for renowned Palm Harbor University High School, a like-new completely renovated home. One of the nicest rentals on the market. The owner spared no expense on renovations! All new inside and out. New roof, hurricane windows, doors & sliders, upgraded tile throughout the spacious interior, a considerable lot, three nice sized bedrooms and two baths attached two car garage. Paver Driveway. Impressive gourmet kitchen with granite, countertops stainless appliances and breakfast bar, upgraded tile throughout. Screened brick paver lanai overlooking a large fenced yard. Master bath with his and her sinks, extra-large rain-head shower in master granite counters throughout, laundry room with washer-dryer, the leaded glass front doors lead into the formal living room and dining room, den boasts vaulted ceilings, high-end light fixtures, and ceiling fans abound. The "California" closets provide more than adequate storage space. The owner will entertain short lease terms at $3000 per month on a lease fewer than 12 months. Pets considered no aggressive breeds of dog, no cats preferred. Location is convenient to shopping, beaches, close to Close to Innisbrook Golf and Country Club Resort memberships are available. About 45 min to Tampa Intl. Airport. . 45 Minutes to Tampa Airport. Short distance to the Pinellas Trail and Downtown Palm Harbor. Vacant as of 1/2/2020 First, last & Security are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE have any available units?
2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 ENISGROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg