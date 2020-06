Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully updated and sparkling clean. This two bedroom / two and a half bath townhome has everything you need! Spacious downstairs living room / dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen with sliders out to the patio overlooking green space. Upstairs has two master suites with their own updated baths, vaulted ceilings and a full-sized washer/dryer. Townhomes of Countryside is a well-maintained community with a pool. Zoned for Curlew Creek Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Countryside High. No pets please.