Palm Harbor, FL
2858 Thistle Ct N
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

2858 Thistle Ct N

2858 Thistle Court North · No Longer Available
Location

2858 Thistle Court North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Highland Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
yoga
New on rental market! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch with split floorplan available April 1st! Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with walk in shower. Living room has newer carpet and sliding glass door that opens to the huge sunroom! The sunroom also has an attached screened porch. Lovely kitchen with updated appliances, beautiful tile floors, and breakfast area. There is a formal dining room. The two car garage has the washer/dryer. Nice corner lot with lots of trees. The community is 55+ but can accommodate someone younger as long as one adult is at least 55. Highland Lakes offers its residents great amenities to stay socially and physically active. The main clubhouse includes a card room, billiards room, library, meeting room and a large ballroom where residents can enjoy dinners, dances, entertainment and fitness activities. Outside the clubhouse residents enjoy laying poolside or enjoy a dip in the hot summer heat. Those looking for a little friendly competition will enjoy the tennis, shuffleboard, and bocce ball courts. At the center of Highland Lakes is the 27-hole executive golf course. This course provides free play to all residents of all skill levels. Next to the clubhouse is the arts and crafts building. Here, residents can express their creative side inside of the ceramics room, woodworking shop, rooms for jewelry-making and stained-glass as well as art classes. They can also use the computer room to email loved ones. Another amenity center is Lake Tarpon Lodge. The lodge is mainly used for club meetings, fitness activities like yoga or Zumba, and other community gatherings. Outside the lodge residents will find an outdoor pool and patio with a picnic area and BBQ grills along with access to Lake Tarpon. It is also available for residents to rent out for personal use. The two Highland Lakes pontoon boats are docked at the Lodge and take residents and their guests on two trips daily around the lake with a stop at a local restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2858 Thistle Ct N have any available units?
2858 Thistle Ct N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2858 Thistle Ct N have?
Some of 2858 Thistle Ct N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2858 Thistle Ct N currently offering any rent specials?
2858 Thistle Ct N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2858 Thistle Ct N pet-friendly?
No, 2858 Thistle Ct N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2858 Thistle Ct N offer parking?
Yes, 2858 Thistle Ct N offers parking.
Does 2858 Thistle Ct N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2858 Thistle Ct N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2858 Thistle Ct N have a pool?
Yes, 2858 Thistle Ct N has a pool.
Does 2858 Thistle Ct N have accessible units?
No, 2858 Thistle Ct N does not have accessible units.
Does 2858 Thistle Ct N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2858 Thistle Ct N has units with dishwashers.

