2858 Thistle Ct N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage tennis court yoga

New on rental market! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch with split floorplan available April 1st! Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with walk in shower. Living room has newer carpet and sliding glass door that opens to the huge sunroom! The sunroom also has an attached screened porch. Lovely kitchen with updated appliances, beautiful tile floors, and breakfast area. There is a formal dining room. The two car garage has the washer/dryer. Nice corner lot with lots of trees. The community is 55+ but can accommodate someone younger as long as one adult is at least 55. Highland Lakes offers its residents great amenities to stay socially and physically active. The main clubhouse includes a card room, billiards room, library, meeting room and a large ballroom where residents can enjoy dinners, dances, entertainment and fitness activities. Outside the clubhouse residents enjoy laying poolside or enjoy a dip in the hot summer heat. Those looking for a little friendly competition will enjoy the tennis, shuffleboard, and bocce ball courts. At the center of Highland Lakes is the 27-hole executive golf course. This course provides free play to all residents of all skill levels. Next to the clubhouse is the arts and crafts building. Here, residents can express their creative side inside of the ceramics room, woodworking shop, rooms for jewelry-making and stained-glass as well as art classes. They can also use the computer room to email loved ones. Another amenity center is Lake Tarpon Lodge. The lodge is mainly used for club meetings, fitness activities like yoga or Zumba, and other community gatherings. Outside the lodge residents will find an outdoor pool and patio with a picnic area and BBQ grills along with access to Lake Tarpon. It is also available for residents to rent out for personal use. The two Highland Lakes pontoon boats are docked at the Lodge and take residents and their guests on two trips daily around the lake with a stop at a local restaurant.