2833 LONGLEAF LANE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction pet friendly

This home is new construction from the studs out. All faux wood or tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, wood cabinets all new appliances include gas range, washer, dryer and tank-less water heater, recessed lighting, sky lights, ceiling fans. Home features large great room living area, eat-in kitchen, entertaining area with wet bar with wine cooler, three en suite bedrooms, additional office area,inside laundry room with utility tub and large exterior deck overlooking woods. You'll enter through protected covered patio from circular drive or through two car garage. Zoned for Highland Lakes Elementary, Carwise Middle and East Lake High Schools. No cat(s) allowed at this property, one small dog (under 30# considered. Blinds or shades will be provided. Propane tank for range and water heater. If you want something new, call on this one. No sign on property.