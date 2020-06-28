All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2833 LONGLEAF LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2833 LONGLEAF LANE
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM

2833 LONGLEAF LANE

2833 Longleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2833 Longleaf Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
This home is new construction from the studs out. All faux wood or tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, wood cabinets all new appliances include gas range, washer, dryer and tank-less water heater, recessed lighting, sky lights, ceiling fans. Home features large great room living area, eat-in kitchen, entertaining area with wet bar with wine cooler, three en suite bedrooms, additional office area,inside laundry room with utility tub and large exterior deck overlooking woods. You'll enter through protected covered patio from circular drive or through two car garage. Zoned for Highland Lakes Elementary, Carwise Middle and East Lake High Schools. No cat(s) allowed at this property, one small dog (under 30# considered. Blinds or shades will be provided. Propane tank for range and water heater. If you want something new, call on this one. No sign on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 LONGLEAF LANE have any available units?
2833 LONGLEAF LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 LONGLEAF LANE have?
Some of 2833 LONGLEAF LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 LONGLEAF LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2833 LONGLEAF LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 LONGLEAF LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2833 LONGLEAF LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2833 LONGLEAF LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2833 LONGLEAF LANE offers parking.
Does 2833 LONGLEAF LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2833 LONGLEAF LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 LONGLEAF LANE have a pool?
No, 2833 LONGLEAF LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2833 LONGLEAF LANE have accessible units?
No, 2833 LONGLEAF LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 LONGLEAF LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 LONGLEAF LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg