2710 Alt 19

Condo office space for rent at the Key West Center - Property Id: 165612



UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT RENOVATED UP AND COMING CENTER.

Charming and newly renovated Key West-style retail space available for lease. Retail spaces already cater to 100 office/retail tenants. Across from Publix.

New center offers:

*All three buildings have been face-lifted and painted in attractive colors

*Continuous beautification project

*Strategic retail placement

*Onsite management and maintenance

*Continous marketing of the Center and it's tenants

Prime location to showcase your retail business in the heart of North Pinellas County - an area that has continued to see growth in both new businesses as well as residential development. Centrally convenient to Palm Harbor's 60,000+ residents, daily traffic estimates along Alternate US 19 afford great visibility and access to your business.

