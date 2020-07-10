All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2710 Alt 19.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2710 Alt 19
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

2710 Alt 19

2710 Alt 19 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2710 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Condo office space for rent at the Key West Center - Property Id: 165612

UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT RENOVATED UP AND COMING CENTER.
Charming and newly renovated Key West-style retail space available for lease. Retail spaces already cater to 100 office/retail tenants. Across from Publix.
New center offers:
*All three buildings have been face-lifted and painted in attractive colors
*Continuous beautification project
*Strategic retail placement
*Onsite management and maintenance
*Continous marketing of the Center and it's tenants
Prime location to showcase your retail business in the heart of North Pinellas County - an area that has continued to see growth in both new businesses as well as residential development. Centrally convenient to Palm Harbor's 60,000+ residents, daily traffic estimates along Alternate US 19 afford great visibility and access to your business.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165612p
Property Id 165612

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5211005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Alt 19 have any available units?
2710 Alt 19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 2710 Alt 19 currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Alt 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Alt 19 pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Alt 19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2710 Alt 19 offer parking?
No, 2710 Alt 19 does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Alt 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Alt 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Alt 19 have a pool?
No, 2710 Alt 19 does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Alt 19 have accessible units?
No, 2710 Alt 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Alt 19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Alt 19 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Alt 19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 Alt 19 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconyPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg