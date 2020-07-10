2710 Alt 19

Amenities
Condo office space for rent at the Key West Center - Property Id: 165612
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT RENOVATED UP AND COMING CENTER.
Charming and newly renovated Key West-style retail space available for lease. Retail spaces already cater to 100 office/retail tenants. Across from Publix.
New center offers:
*All three buildings have been face-lifted and painted in attractive colors
*Continuous beautification project
*Strategic retail placement
*Onsite management and maintenance
*Continous marketing of the Center and it's tenants
Prime location to showcase your retail business in the heart of North Pinellas County - an area that has continued to see growth in both new businesses as well as residential development. Centrally convenient to Palm Harbor's 60,000+ residents, daily traffic estimates along Alternate US 19 afford great visibility and access to your business.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165612p
Property Id 165612
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5211005)