2670 GROVE PARK ROAD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

2670 GROVE PARK ROAD

2670 Grove Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2670 Grove Park Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
'DO NOT DISTURB TENANT STILL IN RESIDENCE"

3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM POOL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER PALM HARBOR UNIVERSITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

AVAILABLE 6/1/2020
1ST
LAST
SECURITY
APPLICATION FEES
PET FEES APPLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD have any available units?
2670 GROVE PARK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD have?
Some of 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2670 GROVE PARK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD offers parking.
Does 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD has a pool.
Does 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2670 GROVE PARK ROAD has units with dishwashers.

