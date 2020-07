Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This freshly updated home with a Enclosed POOL, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage. This home offers plenty of space including a large Master bedroom, Large master closet. The rent is $1,900 with first month, last month and security of $1,900 due upon move in. There is also a $50 application/background check fee per person moving in over 18.