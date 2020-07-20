All apartments in Palm Harbor
2421 Hawk Avenue

2421 Hawk Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Hawk Ave, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 4/3/2 Palm Harbor home! Incredible opportunity to own a home in this desirable Palm Harbor Community of Eagle Chase. From the moment you walk up to the custom etched doorway, you will notice the difference in this meticulously cared for home. Features include cherry wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar including a large pantry. Split bedrooms on main floor with 2 baths. Also on main floor is living room, dining room and family room. Wide solid maple center hall staircase leading to a large custom crafted media/rec room. 2 additional bedrooms and bath on upper level. New windows throughout. Screened room leading into lushly landscaped fenced yard with a tranquil pond. Pride of ownership abounds. Sprinkler system on well. No HOA, NO Flood Insurance.Across the street from Innisbrook Golf Resort, close to beaches, pinellas trail, shopping, restaurants, hospitals and Tampa International Airport. Don't let this one pass you by! **HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED**

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Hawk Avenue have any available units?
2421 Hawk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 2421 Hawk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Hawk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Hawk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Hawk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Hawk Avenue offer parking?
No, 2421 Hawk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Hawk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Hawk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Hawk Avenue have a pool?
No, 2421 Hawk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Hawk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2421 Hawk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Hawk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Hawk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Hawk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 Hawk Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
