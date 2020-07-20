2421 Hawk Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 4/3/2 Palm Harbor home! Incredible opportunity to own a home in this desirable Palm Harbor Community of Eagle Chase. From the moment you walk up to the custom etched doorway, you will notice the difference in this meticulously cared for home. Features include cherry wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar including a large pantry. Split bedrooms on main floor with 2 baths. Also on main floor is living room, dining room and family room. Wide solid maple center hall staircase leading to a large custom crafted media/rec room. 2 additional bedrooms and bath on upper level. New windows throughout. Screened room leading into lushly landscaped fenced yard with a tranquil pond. Pride of ownership abounds. Sprinkler system on well. No HOA, NO Flood Insurance.Across the street from Innisbrook Golf Resort, close to beaches, pinellas trail, shopping, restaurants, hospitals and Tampa International Airport. Don't let this one pass you by! **HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED**



Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL



