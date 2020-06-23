All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL

2405 Gun Flint Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2405 Gun Flint Trl, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
shuffle board
tennis court
Very pretty, storybook villa. Enjoy your morning coffee out on the courtyard. Spacious eat-in kitchen with a big breakfast bar, dishwasher and microwave, plenty of cabinets, and a cute window looking out to the courtyard. Newer wide plank flooring throughout the home. The Great Room has vaulted ceilings and sliding doors to the screened-in back porch. Two split bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms. Washer/dryer is included. Secondary bedroom has double closets. Assigned parking (and guest space). Amenities include a heated community pool, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis, basketball, shuffleboard, playground, and even a putting green. Close to Innisbrook Golf Club, shopping, restaurants, beaches. Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle. Call Florida Home here in Palm Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL have any available units?
2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL have?
Some of 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL does offer parking.
Does 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL has a pool.
Does 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg