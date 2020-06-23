2405 GUN FLINT TRAIL

Amenities

Very pretty, storybook villa. Enjoy your morning coffee out on the courtyard. Spacious eat-in kitchen with a big breakfast bar, dishwasher and microwave, plenty of cabinets, and a cute window looking out to the courtyard. Newer wide plank flooring throughout the home. The Great Room has vaulted ceilings and sliding doors to the screened-in back porch. Two split bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms. Washer/dryer is included. Secondary bedroom has double closets. Assigned parking (and guest space). Amenities include a heated community pool, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis, basketball, shuffleboard, playground, and even a putting green. Close to Innisbrook Golf Club, shopping, restaurants, beaches. Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle. Call Florida Home here in Palm Harbor.