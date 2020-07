Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful 2/1 in the heart of crystal beach with private 2nd floor balcony and water view. Step out into the backyard find your own natural paradise. This home is located on a generous sized yard that offers many mature trees, a firepit and an area to launch your kayak. . This home is very cozy comes with a private garage underneath the home. Please call to book your own private tour as this one of a kind home will not last long.