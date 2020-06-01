2361 ORANGESIDE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom zoned for top rated schools Fantastic Opportunity to rent this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beacon Groves. This nicely Maintained Home sits on a Large Private Fenced Lot and offers a Great Room Split Floor Plan. Freshly Painted Exterior. New carpet in living area. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Range, Pantry, & Lighted Tray Ceiling. Sun Room great for entertaining. Master suite with Private Updated Bath with Dual Sinks and Step-in Shower. Two additional Bedrooms with Adjacent Bath. This Lovely Cared-for Home is Spotless Move-in Ready! The 2 Car Garage allows Ample Storage as well as Washer & Dryer Hookup. Pavered area- great Space for BBQing. Zoned for Palm Harbor University & Top Rated Schools. Close to County Parks, Award Wining Beaches, Restaurants, Shopping Mall, Pinellas Trail, Library, YMCA, Pop Stansell Park & Fishing Pier & Historical Downtown Palm Harbor. Schools • Elementary School: Sutherland Elementary • High School: Palm Harbor Univ High • Middle School: Palm Harbor Middle