Palm Harbor, FL
2361 ORANGESIDE ROAD
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

2361 ORANGESIDE ROAD

2361 Orangeside Road · No Longer Available
Location

2361 Orangeside Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom zoned for top rated schools Fantastic Opportunity to rent this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beacon Groves. This nicely Maintained Home sits on a Large Private Fenced Lot and offers a Great Room Split Floor Plan. Freshly Painted Exterior. New carpet in living area. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Range, Pantry, & Lighted Tray Ceiling. Sun Room great for entertaining. Master suite with Private Updated Bath with Dual Sinks and Step-in Shower. Two additional Bedrooms with Adjacent Bath. This Lovely Cared-for Home is Spotless Move-in Ready! The 2 Car Garage allows Ample Storage as well as Washer & Dryer Hookup. Pavered area- great Space for BBQing. Zoned for Palm Harbor University & Top Rated Schools. Close to County Parks, Award Wining Beaches, Restaurants, Shopping Mall, Pinellas Trail, Library, YMCA, Pop Stansell Park & Fishing Pier & Historical Downtown Palm Harbor. Schools • Elementary School: Sutherland Elementary • High School: Palm Harbor Univ High • Middle School: Palm Harbor Middle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

