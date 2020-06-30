All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2360 Cypress Pond Road

2360 Cypress Pond Road · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Cypress Pond Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Located in wonderful Palm Harbor , updated unit in great location. Stackable W/D in unit! Walk-In Closet, Galley Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Faux Granite, designer cabinetry and Charming Accent Lighting for those quiet dinners at home. If you feel like heading outside for a bit why not get your workout on in the Fitness Center or Play a game of Tennis before taking a swim in the pool, where you can relax after and read a book under the cabana. Close to the Countryside Shopping District for plenty of shopping and dining options. Easy access to US Hwy 19 Makes commuting a breeze!

A-Team Apartment Rentals
For More Information Please Contact Ryan Marino At 727-597-4022
Licensed Real Estate Agent

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2360-cypress-pond-rd-palm-harbor-fl-34683-usa-unit-1/eb597ee1-2784-409e-aeef-45c2ed7ed9bf

(RLNE5548240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Cypress Pond Road have any available units?
2360 Cypress Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 Cypress Pond Road have?
Some of 2360 Cypress Pond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Cypress Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Cypress Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Cypress Pond Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2360 Cypress Pond Road is pet friendly.
Does 2360 Cypress Pond Road offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Cypress Pond Road offers parking.
Does 2360 Cypress Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Cypress Pond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Cypress Pond Road have a pool?
Yes, 2360 Cypress Pond Road has a pool.
Does 2360 Cypress Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 2360 Cypress Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Cypress Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Cypress Pond Road has units with dishwashers.

