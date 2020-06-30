2360 Cypress Pond Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Located in wonderful Palm Harbor , updated unit in great location. Stackable W/D in unit! Walk-In Closet, Galley Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Faux Granite, designer cabinetry and Charming Accent Lighting for those quiet dinners at home. If you feel like heading outside for a bit why not get your workout on in the Fitness Center or Play a game of Tennis before taking a swim in the pool, where you can relax after and read a book under the cabana. Close to the Countryside Shopping District for plenty of shopping and dining options. Easy access to US Hwy 19 Makes commuting a breeze!



A-Team Apartment Rentals

For More Information Please Contact Ryan Marino At 727-597-4022

Licensed Real Estate Agent



