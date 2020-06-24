2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

This beautiful 2/2 w/1 car garage 2nd floor condo is in the gated community of Tuscany at Innisbrook. This condo features Island kitchen, crown molding, ceramic tile flooring, washer & dryer room, and screened in balcony. The bedrooms have large walk in closets. This community is close to shopping and restaurants. Community feature include 2 heated pools, hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, huge clubhouse with billiard room, theater room, picnic area with grills, car wash, and playground. Rent includes lawn care and trash pickup for easy living! Available 05.16.2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/dnnI2Yj5sdw