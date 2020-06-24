All apartments in Palm Harbor
2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231

2250 Portofino Place · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Portofino Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This beautiful 2/2 w/1 car garage 2nd floor condo is in the gated community of Tuscany at Innisbrook. This condo features Island kitchen, crown molding, ceramic tile flooring, washer & dryer room, and screened in balcony. The bedrooms have large walk in closets. This community is close to shopping and restaurants. Community feature include 2 heated pools, hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, huge clubhouse with billiard room, theater room, picnic area with grills, car wash, and playground. Rent includes lawn care and trash pickup for easy living! Available 05.16.2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/dnnI2Yj5sdw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 have any available units?
2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 have?
Some of 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 offers parking.
Does 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 have a pool?
Yes, 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 has a pool.
Does 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 have accessible units?
No, 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 Portofino Pl Unit 231 has units with dishwashers.
