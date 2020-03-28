2245 Chianti Pl. #711

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

Beautiful ground floor 2/2 condo in gated community of Tuscany At Innisbrook - Located in the heart of Pinellas County at the entrance to world renown Innisbrook Golf Club. This beautiful ground floor end unit is located just steps from the community pool, clubhouse, spa, fitness center, media room and billiard room!. This home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living room/ dining room area, newer Berber carpet in the bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and both baths. Lots of windows in the living room/ dining room area makes it nice and light! The kitchen has granite counters and breakfast bar and with a closet pantry. Inside washer and dryer are included in the unit. The master bedroom has a full bath, walk in closet and crown molding trim. The guest bedroom has a separate entrance into the main bath and a walk in closet.

The rent includes use of all facilities, including tennis courts, playground and barbeque area, curbside trash pick up and basic cable. ****Sorry no Pets or Smokers



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5004521)