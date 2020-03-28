All apartments in Palm Harbor
2245 Chianti Pl. #711

2245 Chianti Place
Location

2245 Chianti Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Beautiful ground floor 2/2 condo in gated community of Tuscany At Innisbrook - Located in the heart of Pinellas County at the entrance to world renown Innisbrook Golf Club. This beautiful ground floor end unit is located just steps from the community pool, clubhouse, spa, fitness center, media room and billiard room!. This home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living room/ dining room area, newer Berber carpet in the bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and both baths. Lots of windows in the living room/ dining room area makes it nice and light! The kitchen has granite counters and breakfast bar and with a closet pantry. Inside washer and dryer are included in the unit. The master bedroom has a full bath, walk in closet and crown molding trim. The guest bedroom has a separate entrance into the main bath and a walk in closet.
The rent includes use of all facilities, including tennis courts, playground and barbeque area, curbside trash pick up and basic cable. ****Sorry no Pets or Smokers

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5004521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 have any available units?
2245 Chianti Pl. #711 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 have?
Some of 2245 Chianti Pl. #711's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Chianti Pl. #711 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 pet-friendly?
No, 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 offer parking?
No, 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 does not offer parking.
Does 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 have a pool?
Yes, 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 has a pool.
Does 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 have accessible units?
No, 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 Chianti Pl. #711 does not have units with dishwashers.
