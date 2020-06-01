2160 Chianti Place Unit #114

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Tusacany at Innisbrook - Tuscany at Innisbrook, beautiful community that offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort and convenience for busy families! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhome features a 1 car garage! Beautiful 1,205 square foot unit with walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and an open floor plan, ideal for entertaining. Enjoy a peaceful nature filled view from your balcony. Palm Harbor location offers convenient access to everything - shopping, restaurants, beaches, parks, airports - Community design welcomes you home to your 'peaceful place'! Large open Living / Dining provides plenty of room for family and friends......the kitchen has a center island for extra prep space. Plenty of storage throughout. Community amenities include: 2 Heated Pools, a Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Gates, Security, Theater Room, Playground, Basketball, Tennis & more. Move in, relax and enjoy the ambiance!!!



No Pets Allowed



