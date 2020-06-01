All apartments in Palm Harbor
2160 Chianti Place Unit #114
2160 Chianti Place Unit #114

2160 Chianti Place · No Longer Available
Location

2160 Chianti Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Tusacany at Innisbrook - Tuscany at Innisbrook, beautiful community that offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort and convenience for busy families! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhome features a 1 car garage! Beautiful 1,205 square foot unit with walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and an open floor plan, ideal for entertaining. Enjoy a peaceful nature filled view from your balcony. Palm Harbor location offers convenient access to everything - shopping, restaurants, beaches, parks, airports - Community design welcomes you home to your 'peaceful place'! Large open Living / Dining provides plenty of room for family and friends......the kitchen has a center island for extra prep space. Plenty of storage throughout. Community amenities include: 2 Heated Pools, a Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Gates, Security, Theater Room, Playground, Basketball, Tennis & more. Move in, relax and enjoy the ambiance!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5348969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 have any available units?
2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 have?
Some of 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 offers parking.
Does 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 have a pool?
Yes, 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 has a pool.
Does 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 have accessible units?
No, 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 Chianti Place Unit #114 does not have units with dishwashers.
