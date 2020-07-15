All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:11 AM

2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD

2151 Fox Chase Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2151 Fox Chase Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Great opportunity to RENT this 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town-home in a beautiful community. Highly rated School District. First floor has a generous sized family room with tile flooring, completed by a half bath and a screened lanai that overlooks a peaceful wooded view. There is a nice size laundry room off of the lanai that also has lots of extra storage. Upstairs has a nice size master bedroom with private bath & walk-in closet, with laminate flooring. The community has a clubhouse, a large sparkling pool, tennis courts, basketball court and a playground. An abundance of shopping, dining and located just down the street from John Anderson Park on Lake Tarpon and Innisbrook Golf Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
