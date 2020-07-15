2151 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD

Amenities
Great opportunity to RENT this 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town-home in a beautiful community. Highly rated School District. First floor has a generous sized family room with tile flooring, completed by a half bath and a screened lanai that overlooks a peaceful wooded view. There is a nice size laundry room off of the lanai that also has lots of extra storage. Upstairs has a nice size master bedroom with private bath & walk-in closet, with laminate flooring. The community has a clubhouse, a large sparkling pool, tennis courts, basketball court and a playground. An abundance of shopping, dining and located just down the street from John Anderson Park on Lake Tarpon and Innisbrook Golf Resort.