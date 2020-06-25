All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W

2147 Colonial Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2147 Colonial Boulevard West, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Dove Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated split floorplan pool home on oversized half acre lot in central Palm Harbor. This home has everything the family could need or want. Large two car garage with new motor, three bedrooms, two full baths, granite counters and new carpeted flooring in the bedrooms. All new appliances are included in the lease including washer and dryer. New A/C unit, water heater, kitchen appliances and pool pump. High efficiency Anderson windows help keep heating and cooling costs low as well. This home is solid and quality enough to sell and makes it an amazing rental for long or short term! Huge screened in pool deck and lanai make great entertaining space for all. Plenty of room on either side of the home and back yard for boat or RV storage and the pets are able to enjoy the home as well! Striking distance to the main gates of Innisbrook golf resort, Crystal Beach, restaurants, shopping and more! All maintenance services are included as well (pest, pool, lawn, A/C maintenance and pool service).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W have any available units?
2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W have?
Some of 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W currently offering any rent specials?
2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W is pet friendly.
Does 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W offer parking?
Yes, 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W offers parking.
Does 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W have a pool?
Yes, 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W has a pool.
Does 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W have accessible units?
No, 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg