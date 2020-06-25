2147 COLONIAL BOULEVARD W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated split floorplan pool home on oversized half acre lot in central Palm Harbor. This home has everything the family could need or want. Large two car garage with new motor, three bedrooms, two full baths, granite counters and new carpeted flooring in the bedrooms. All new appliances are included in the lease including washer and dryer. New A/C unit, water heater, kitchen appliances and pool pump. High efficiency Anderson windows help keep heating and cooling costs low as well. This home is solid and quality enough to sell and makes it an amazing rental for long or short term! Huge screened in pool deck and lanai make great entertaining space for all. Plenty of room on either side of the home and back yard for boat or RV storage and the pets are able to enjoy the home as well! Striking distance to the main gates of Innisbrook golf resort, Crystal Beach, restaurants, shopping and more! All maintenance services are included as well (pest, pool, lawn, A/C maintenance and pool service).