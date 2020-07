Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful 2/2 condo in the highly desired Tuscany at Innisbrook community! Offers two full master suites with large walk in closets, open living space, inside laundry with conservation views and is located in an A rated school district. Community amenities include pool and tennis courts. Available as soon as November 1!