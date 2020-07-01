All apartments in Palm Harbor
204 S MAYO STREET

204 Mayo Street South · No Longer Available
Location

204 Mayo Street South, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Crystal Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Vacation every day in this Adorable Crystal Beach Cottage with water views. Walk to the beach, enjoy memorable sunsets from your deck. Tile through out, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, sun room, media room or your third bedroom. you decide. Private backyard is your oasis with waterfall pond and Hot tub. Fenced in backyard. Most everything is new. Totally redone and updated. Fantastic Location, Schools; Ozona Elementary , Palm Harbor Middle, Palm Harbor University. Neighborhood Park, Pier, Golf cart community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 S MAYO STREET have any available units?
204 S MAYO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 S MAYO STREET have?
Some of 204 S MAYO STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 S MAYO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
204 S MAYO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 S MAYO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 204 S MAYO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 204 S MAYO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 204 S MAYO STREET offers parking.
Does 204 S MAYO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 S MAYO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 S MAYO STREET have a pool?
No, 204 S MAYO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 204 S MAYO STREET have accessible units?
No, 204 S MAYO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 204 S MAYO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 S MAYO STREET has units with dishwashers.

