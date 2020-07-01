204 S MAYO STREET

Amenities

Vacation every day in this Adorable Crystal Beach Cottage with water views. Walk to the beach, enjoy memorable sunsets from your deck. Tile through out, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, sun room, media room or your third bedroom. you decide. Private backyard is your oasis with waterfall pond and Hot tub. Fenced in backyard. Most everything is new. Totally redone and updated. Fantastic Location, Schools; Ozona Elementary , Palm Harbor Middle, Palm Harbor University. Neighborhood Park, Pier, Golf cart community.