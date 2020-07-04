2004 CITRUS HILL LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

REDUCED!!!! Beautifully updated three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home in the Beacon Groves subdivision. Includes a fenced back yard, open floor plan with a living room and family room/dining room combo. New kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops and new bathroom cabinets with granite counter-tops. Master bathroom has a separate shower. Great location - close to restaurants, shopping, schools and easy access to major thoroughfares. Lawn care included at a minimal cost.



Pet friendly location