2004 CITRUS HILL LANE

Amenities
REDUCED!!!! Beautifully updated three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home in the Beacon Groves subdivision. Includes a fenced back yard, open floor plan with a living room and family room/dining room combo. New kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops and new bathroom cabinets with granite counter-tops. Master bathroom has a separate shower. Great location - close to restaurants, shopping, schools and easy access to major thoroughfares. Lawn care included at a minimal cost.
Pet friendly location