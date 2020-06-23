All apartments in Palm Harbor
1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM

1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT

1751 Pebble Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

1751 Pebble Hill Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Allen's Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, a fireplace for enjoying nights in, and a kitchen equipped with pristine updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry, along with a breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT have any available units?
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
What amenities does 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT have?
Some of 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT does offer parking.
Does 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT has a pool.
Does 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
