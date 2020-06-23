1751 PEBBLE HILL COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, a fireplace for enjoying nights in, and a kitchen equipped with pristine updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry, along with a breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!