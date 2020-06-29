Welcome to your new home in Allen's Ridge. This large 3 bedroom 2 bath home has everything you are looking for. Enjoy the Beautiful mature landscaping with large fenced in yard that backs up to wooded conservation land. Updated kitchen with pass through windows to the screened in Florida room. Spectacular entry-way with built in bench storage and large coat closet along with intercom / AM/FM radio through out the entire house. Vaulted and cathedral ceilings are a plus. Stay warm by the wood burning fireplace and enjoy plenty of natural light from numerous skylights. Spacious inside laundry room with utility sink. Relax in your master bath with jetted spa tub and separate walk in shower with duel sinks. Large master walk in closet. This is a wonderful combination of split plan for bedrooms yet connected by living/ kitchen combo. Close to shopping and dining for your convenience.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N have any available units?
1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.