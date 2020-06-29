All apartments in Palm Harbor
1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N

1655 Allens Ridge Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Allens Ridge Drive North, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Allen's Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Welcome to your new home in Allen's Ridge. This large 3 bedroom 2 bath home has everything you are looking for. Enjoy the Beautiful mature landscaping with large fenced in yard that backs up to wooded conservation land. Updated kitchen with pass through windows to the screened in Florida room. Spectacular entry-way with built in bench storage and large coat closet along with intercom / AM/FM radio through out the entire house. Vaulted and cathedral ceilings are a plus. Stay warm by the wood burning fireplace and enjoy plenty of natural light from numerous skylights. Spacious inside laundry room with utility sink. Relax in your master bath with jetted spa tub and separate walk in shower with duel sinks. Large master walk in closet. This is a wonderful combination of split plan for bedrooms yet connected by living/ kitchen combo. Close to shopping and dining for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N have any available units?
1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N have?
Some of 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N offers parking.
Does 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N have a pool?
No, 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N does not have a pool.
Does 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.

