1655 ALLENS RIDGE DRIVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Welcome to your new home in Allen's Ridge. This large 3 bedroom 2 bath home has everything you are looking for. Enjoy the Beautiful mature landscaping with large fenced in yard that backs up to wooded conservation land. Updated kitchen with pass through windows to the screened in Florida room. Spectacular entry-way with built in bench storage and large coat closet along with intercom / AM/FM radio through out the entire house. Vaulted and cathedral ceilings are a plus. Stay warm by the wood burning fireplace and enjoy plenty of natural light from numerous skylights. Spacious inside laundry room with utility sink. Relax in your master bath with jetted spa tub and separate walk in shower with duel sinks. Large master walk in closet. This is a wonderful combination of split plan for bedrooms yet connected by living/ kitchen combo. Close to shopping and dining for your convenience.