All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
156 SAINT IVES DRIVE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

156 SAINT IVES DRIVE

156 St Ives Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

156 St Ives Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GUT RENOVATED—NEW KITCHEN AND NEW TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT!
This townhome features a brand new kitchen and quartz counter-tops to compliment the stainless steel appliances.

This townhome, sitting on a quiet tree-lined street away from traffic, is ideally located for easy access to Tampa Bay area shopping, schools, beaches, and parks.

The unit is located in a highly rated public school district! Owner will consider a small pet with pet fee!

Additional key features:
• Tile floors ensure low maintenance and allergy-free environment
• Quite back-facing master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom features a double sink vanity and a walk-in shower.
• Elegant energy-saving kitchen LED recessed lighting
• Wood-burning fireplace and a patio facing a quiet tree-lined backyard
• Tons of closet space throughout
• Half bath and closet pantry on the ground floor for your convenience
• One-car detached garage with additional dedicated parking space outside on the driveway
• Trash and lawn care is included in the rent

You will be well-taken care of as a renter by Century 21, one of the most trusted and reliable management companies in the areas. Call to schedule a walkthrough to this beautiful renovated rental today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE have any available units?
156 SAINT IVES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE have?
Some of 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
156 SAINT IVES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 SAINT IVES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPalm Harbor 2 Bedroom Apartments
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg