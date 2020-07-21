156 SAINT IVES DRIVE

Amenities
GUT RENOVATED—NEW KITCHEN AND NEW TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT!
This townhome features a brand new kitchen and quartz counter-tops to compliment the stainless steel appliances.
This townhome, sitting on a quiet tree-lined street away from traffic, is ideally located for easy access to Tampa Bay area shopping, schools, beaches, and parks.
The unit is located in a highly rated public school district! Owner will consider a small pet with pet fee!
Additional key features:
• Tile floors ensure low maintenance and allergy-free environment
• Quite back-facing master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom features a double sink vanity and a walk-in shower.
• Elegant energy-saving kitchen LED recessed lighting
• Wood-burning fireplace and a patio facing a quiet tree-lined backyard
• Tons of closet space throughout
• Half bath and closet pantry on the ground floor for your convenience
• One-car detached garage with additional dedicated parking space outside on the driveway
• Trash and lawn care is included in the rent
You will be well-taken care of as a renter by Century 21, one of the most trusted and reliable management companies in the areas. Call to schedule a walkthrough to this beautiful renovated rental today!