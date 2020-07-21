156 SAINT IVES DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GUT RENOVATED—NEW KITCHEN AND NEW TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT!

This townhome features a brand new kitchen and quartz counter-tops to compliment the stainless steel appliances.



This townhome, sitting on a quiet tree-lined street away from traffic, is ideally located for easy access to Tampa Bay area shopping, schools, beaches, and parks.



The unit is located in a highly rated public school district! Owner will consider a small pet with pet fee!



Additional key features:

• Tile floors ensure low maintenance and allergy-free environment

• Quite back-facing master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom features a double sink vanity and a walk-in shower.

• Elegant energy-saving kitchen LED recessed lighting

• Wood-burning fireplace and a patio facing a quiet tree-lined backyard

• Tons of closet space throughout

• Half bath and closet pantry on the ground floor for your convenience

• One-car detached garage with additional dedicated parking space outside on the driveway

• Trash and lawn care is included in the rent



You will be well-taken care of as a renter by Century 21, one of the most trusted and reliable management companies in the areas. Call to schedule a walkthrough to this beautiful renovated rental today!