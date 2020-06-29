All apartments in Palm Harbor
1413 Wisconsin Avenue
1413 Wisconsin Avenue

1413 Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Wisconsin Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Zoned for the best school district in the County including, Ozona Elementary School, Palm Harbor Middle School, Palm Harbor University High School!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Very large rooms, Great Room 21x13. Living Room 14 x13. huge skylight, and ready for a new owner. Take a leisurely stroll to antique shops, fabulous restaurants, pubs and even a Street Fair, DOWNTOWN PALM HARBOR ONLY 3 BLOCKS AWAY!! Ozona across the street, Dunedin & Honeymoon Beach 5 minute drive!! all measurements are estimated

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX REALTEC GROUP INC
Call or Text ‭(844) 326-7613‬
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

