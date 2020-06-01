All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 1359 Treetop Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
1359 Treetop Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:48 PM

1359 Treetop Drive

1359 Treetop Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1359 Treetop Dr, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Indian Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CUSTOM STYLED EXECUTIVE POOL PROPERTY AVAILABLE MID JULY Extraordinary home built for entertaining'this stunner boasted four bedrooms and three bathrooms covering a very large 3100 plus square feet of living space. This kitchen is outright amazing with its oversized cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and fantastic storage. It is perfect for the entire family to prepare meals, hang around the massive breakfast nook, or just relax. An open styled family room area is also a highlight of this home with French doors leading to a back-patio area with a beautiful patio and a sparkling pool. The spectacular suite is located on the first floor. Upstairs, you'll find a grand bonus room. You won't be disappointed with this home as is centrally located in beautiful Palm Harbor and very close to some of the top-rated schools. Contact us now for more information.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 Treetop Drive have any available units?
1359 Treetop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1359 Treetop Drive have?
Some of 1359 Treetop Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 Treetop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1359 Treetop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 Treetop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1359 Treetop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1359 Treetop Drive offer parking?
No, 1359 Treetop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1359 Treetop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1359 Treetop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 Treetop Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1359 Treetop Drive has a pool.
Does 1359 Treetop Drive have accessible units?
No, 1359 Treetop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 Treetop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 Treetop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg