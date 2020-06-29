1231 OHIO AVENUE

Amenities

2 bedroom / 1 bath corner unit available in this triplex. CHA. Fence in back yard for privacy. Screen in porch has closet with washer & dryer hookups. Laminate flooring throughout the unit. Available 3/10/19 Easy walk or bike ride to the Pinellas Trail, local restaurants, shops of quaint Ozona or Downtown Palm Harbor. Minutes away from Ozona Elementary School. Quiet lot with large Oak Trees. Assigned Parking. Cats allowed. Basic Pest Control & Basic Lawn Maintenance will be included in the rent. $50 non refundable background check is required on all Adult applicants.