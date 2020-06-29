All apartments in Palm Harbor
1231 OHIO AVENUE
1231 OHIO AVENUE

1231 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Ohio Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom / 1 bath corner unit available in this triplex. CHA. Fence in back yard for privacy. Screen in porch has closet with washer & dryer hookups. Laminate flooring throughout the unit. Available 3/10/19 Easy walk or bike ride to the Pinellas Trail, local restaurants, shops of quaint Ozona or Downtown Palm Harbor. Minutes away from Ozona Elementary School. Quiet lot with large Oak Trees. Assigned Parking. Cats allowed. Basic Pest Control & Basic Lawn Maintenance will be included in the rent. $50 non refundable background check is required on all Adult applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 OHIO AVENUE have any available units?
1231 OHIO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 OHIO AVENUE have?
Some of 1231 OHIO AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 OHIO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1231 OHIO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 OHIO AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 OHIO AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1231 OHIO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1231 OHIO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1231 OHIO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 OHIO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 OHIO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1231 OHIO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1231 OHIO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1231 OHIO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 OHIO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 OHIO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
