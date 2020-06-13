/
accessible apartments
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11011 Legacy Lane, Unit 301
11011 Legacy Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
846 sqft
All amenities included with rent: • 24-Hour Fitness Center • Lighted Tennis Courts • Lakeside Pool & Spa • Private Clubhouse • Valet Trash Service • Children's “Tot Lot” • Business Center (WiFi) • Building Insurance • Common Area Lighting &
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11000 Legacy Place - 12-304
11000 Legacy Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
846 sqft
Very nice, 846 sq. ft. 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with a balcony in Legacy Place. Right in the middle of Palm Beach Gardens, close to Downtown and Gardens Mall, with easy access to I-95 and Palm Beach State.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Jupiter Farms
58 Units Available
Thrive by Watermark
141 Thrive Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1543 sqft
Welcome to Thrive By Watermark, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Davenport, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6844 150th Place N
6844 150th Place North, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Come stay in this beautiful 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit with 2 car garage. This property offers beautiful, peaceful views with private pool. Open kitchen, spacious living room and bright enclosed back porch.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
53 Units Available
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
950 sqft
Offering outstanding luxury and style, these apartments feature walk-in closets, washers and dryers in the units, and open floor plans with pet-friendly options. The grounds include a fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
23 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:24am
32 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
Gables
2 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Admiral's Cove
1 Unit Available
103 Spinnaker Lane
103 Spinnaker Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3347 sqft
Come live in beautiful Admiral's Cove. This beautiful one story, 3 bedroom house is on the water and available for rent. The house is very spacious and on a quiet street and handicap accessible.
Results within 10 miles of Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,530
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Golden Lakes
57 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
43 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
323 Bella Sol Way
323 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.
