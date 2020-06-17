All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 903 Sandtree Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
903 Sandtree Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:07 AM

903 Sandtree Dr

903 Sandtree Drive · (954) 608-2801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

903 Sandtree Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
new construction
Beautiful 2-story Townhouse in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens with 2 great master bedrooms in the second floor. FRESHLY PAINTED. Each room with his own bathroom and ample closets. On first floor you have a large Dinning/Living Room plus a great Florida/ open kitchen area. This area has direct access to the patio for great barbecues and family gatherings with a small patio and storage area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. On first floor you have laundry and half bath for visitors, plus an entrance closet. Child Play park nearby within community. One assigned parking spot and guest parking places. Great location and easy access to I-95 and shopping centers including Home Depot, Costco, Lowe's, restaurants, supermarkets and the beaches. NO TRUCKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Sandtree Dr have any available units?
903 Sandtree Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 Sandtree Dr have?
Some of 903 Sandtree Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Sandtree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
903 Sandtree Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Sandtree Dr pet-friendly?
No, 903 Sandtree Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 903 Sandtree Dr offer parking?
Yes, 903 Sandtree Dr does offer parking.
Does 903 Sandtree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Sandtree Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Sandtree Dr have a pool?
No, 903 Sandtree Dr does not have a pool.
Does 903 Sandtree Dr have accessible units?
No, 903 Sandtree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Sandtree Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Sandtree Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Sandtree Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Sandtree Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 903 Sandtree Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity