903 Sandtree Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest parking new construction

Beautiful 2-story Townhouse in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens with 2 great master bedrooms in the second floor. FRESHLY PAINTED. Each room with his own bathroom and ample closets. On first floor you have a large Dinning/Living Room plus a great Florida/ open kitchen area. This area has direct access to the patio for great barbecues and family gatherings with a small patio and storage area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. On first floor you have laundry and half bath for visitors, plus an entrance closet. Child Play park nearby within community. One assigned parking spot and guest parking places. Great location and easy access to I-95 and shopping centers including Home Depot, Costco, Lowe's, restaurants, supermarkets and the beaches. NO TRUCKS