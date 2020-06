Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This exquisite 3/2.5 townhome with a two car garage must be seen to be appreciated! All tile on the lower level with beautiful hardwood upstairs! Right in the heart of the prestigious Gables at Montecito and a 30 second walk to the pool and clubhouse. Spacious yard with privacy fence. Fresh paint throughout and a totally updated kitchen. Very easy access to the Turnpike and 95 plus Downtown at the Gardens and the Gardens Mall. All measurements approx.