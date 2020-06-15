77 Spyglass Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Perfect OFF-SEASON rental. Meticulously kept 3 bedroom 2.1 bath home in the gated community of Monterey Pointe. Master bedroom is on ground floor. Private location with private pool, screened lanai, generator, office on ground floor and two guest bedrooms plus bath upstairs. Granite kitchen. There is also a community pool. As this is a corner property, it is further enhanced by additional windows allowing for natural light to abound! This is the place to be in the OFF SEASON...great restaurants and summer specials! Available July-September only.