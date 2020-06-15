All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:37 AM

77 Spyglass Way

77 Spyglass Way · (609) 865-9887
Location

77 Spyglass Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1471 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Perfect OFF-SEASON rental. Meticulously kept 3 bedroom 2.1 bath home in the gated community of Monterey Pointe. Master bedroom is on ground floor. Private location with private pool, screened lanai, generator, office on ground floor and two guest bedrooms plus bath upstairs. Granite kitchen. There is also a community pool. As this is a corner property, it is further enhanced by additional windows allowing for natural light to abound! This is the place to be in the OFF SEASON...great restaurants and summer specials! Available July-September only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Spyglass Way have any available units?
77 Spyglass Way has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77 Spyglass Way have?
Some of 77 Spyglass Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Spyglass Way currently offering any rent specials?
77 Spyglass Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Spyglass Way pet-friendly?
No, 77 Spyglass Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 77 Spyglass Way offer parking?
Yes, 77 Spyglass Way does offer parking.
Does 77 Spyglass Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Spyglass Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Spyglass Way have a pool?
Yes, 77 Spyglass Way has a pool.
Does 77 Spyglass Way have accessible units?
No, 77 Spyglass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Spyglass Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Spyglass Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Spyglass Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Spyglass Way does not have units with air conditioning.
