Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

THIS IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR AN ANNUAL RENTAL*** ***COMPLETELY REMODELED 2BR/2BA GOLF VILLA CONDO WITH LAKE VIEW *** Beautifully furnished. Internet Ready! Master bedroom with king-sized bed and twin beds in the guest bedroom. 2nd floor middle unit with lake view. NON SMOKER AND NO PETS. Great location A Must See!***AVAILABLE DEC 1, 2020 TO APRIL 30, 2021 FOR 2021 SEASONAL ***