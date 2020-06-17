4763 Cadiz Circle

Amenities

More Like a Home than a Town Home, Prime Location, Like New, Sunlit Furnished 3 Bed (Plus Loft) 2.5 Bath Town Home with a Screened-In Patio/Lanai, Oversized Fenced-In Backyard & an Extended Paver Patio, Perfect for Entertaining. Open Modern Kitchen & Upgraded Bathrooms. Large Living Room, Separate Dining Area. Spacious Master Bedroom has a Huge Walk-In, Plus Side By Side Closets. Upstairs Loft is Ideal for a Home Office or Entertainment Area. Plank Tile Floors Through Out, Decorative Window Treatments, Ceiling Fans & Light Fixtures. Impact Glass. 2 Car Garage & an Extended Driveway. Paloma is a Gated Community, that is Zoned within All The ''Triple A'' Rated Schools, Minutes to the Beach, Tennis Center, Numerous Golf Facilities, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens, Interstate 95 & Airport.