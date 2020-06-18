4573 Artesa Way S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

LEASE OPTION/LEASE TO OWN POSSIBLE. Ideally located within steps of numerous fitness, shopping, medical and dining options! Serene cozy gated community of just 155 homes. Built with quality in mind by Lennar Homes, this truly is a hidden gem. This unit is located on the rare lake view facing South. High end finishes include complete impact glass and barrel tile roof. Gourmet kitchen includes gorgeous 42 inch cabinetry with crown molding, microwave bump up and out and II decorative trim, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and flat top stove. 8 foot doors with 9 foot ceilings and 5 inch baseboards throughout. Huge amounts of storage and closet space and amazingly sized master with separate jacuzzi tub and shower and dual sinks. 20 x 20 inch tile on the main