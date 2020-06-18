All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

4573 Artesa Way S

4573 Artesa Way South · No Longer Available
Location

4573 Artesa Way South, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
LEASE OPTION/LEASE TO OWN POSSIBLE. Ideally located within steps of numerous fitness, shopping, medical and dining options! Serene cozy gated community of just 155 homes. Built with quality in mind by Lennar Homes, this truly is a hidden gem. This unit is located on the rare lake view facing South. High end finishes include complete impact glass and barrel tile roof. Gourmet kitchen includes gorgeous 42 inch cabinetry with crown molding, microwave bump up and out and II decorative trim, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and flat top stove. 8 foot doors with 9 foot ceilings and 5 inch baseboards throughout. Huge amounts of storage and closet space and amazingly sized master with separate jacuzzi tub and shower and dual sinks. 20 x 20 inch tile on the main

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4573 Artesa Way S have any available units?
4573 Artesa Way S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 4573 Artesa Way S have?
Some of 4573 Artesa Way S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4573 Artesa Way S currently offering any rent specials?
4573 Artesa Way S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4573 Artesa Way S pet-friendly?
No, 4573 Artesa Way S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 4573 Artesa Way S offer parking?
Yes, 4573 Artesa Way S does offer parking.
Does 4573 Artesa Way S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4573 Artesa Way S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4573 Artesa Way S have a pool?
No, 4573 Artesa Way S does not have a pool.
Does 4573 Artesa Way S have accessible units?
No, 4573 Artesa Way S does not have accessible units.
Does 4573 Artesa Way S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4573 Artesa Way S has units with dishwashers.
Does 4573 Artesa Way S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4573 Artesa Way S does not have units with air conditioning.
