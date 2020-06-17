4330 Lilac Street Apt J

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Must See 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Palm Beach Gardens - This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens close to the beaches, shopping, dining and walking distance to Palm Beach Gardens High School. Fully remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous countertops and a large island with cook-top and storage. The home also has a new high efficacy washer and dryer set. This property also includes 2 driveway parking spaces and features a fenced in yard with patio and second story balcony. Perfect place to call home! The property is being rented unfurnished.



Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5742850)