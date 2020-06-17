All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4330 Lilac Street Apt J

4330 Lilac Street · (561) 676-1626 ext. 1
Location

4330 Lilac Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4330 Lilac Street Apt J · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Must See 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Palm Beach Gardens - This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens close to the beaches, shopping, dining and walking distance to Palm Beach Gardens High School. Fully remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous countertops and a large island with cook-top and storage. The home also has a new high efficacy washer and dryer set. This property also includes 2 driveway parking spaces and features a fenced in yard with patio and second story balcony. Perfect place to call home! The property is being rented unfurnished.

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Lilac Street Apt J have any available units?
4330 Lilac Street Apt J has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4330 Lilac Street Apt J have?
Some of 4330 Lilac Street Apt J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Lilac Street Apt J currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Lilac Street Apt J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Lilac Street Apt J pet-friendly?
No, 4330 Lilac Street Apt J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 4330 Lilac Street Apt J offer parking?
Yes, 4330 Lilac Street Apt J does offer parking.
Does 4330 Lilac Street Apt J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 Lilac Street Apt J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Lilac Street Apt J have a pool?
No, 4330 Lilac Street Apt J does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Lilac Street Apt J have accessible units?
No, 4330 Lilac Street Apt J does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Lilac Street Apt J have units with dishwashers?
No, 4330 Lilac Street Apt J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4330 Lilac Street Apt J have units with air conditioning?
No, 4330 Lilac Street Apt J does not have units with air conditioning.
