Palm Beach Gardens, FL
360 Prestwick Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

360 Prestwick Circle

360 Prestwick Circle · (561) 500-3246
Location

360 Prestwick Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1466 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
FURNISHED - RENTED - 12/15/19-4/15/20 - Fantasic furnished seasonal rental in Prestwick Chase in highly desired PGA National. Fully furnished turn key unit. Just bring your toothbrush! Home features a king size bed in the master bedroom, two twin beds in the guest bedroom, and a pull out single sleeper sofa in the den/3rd bedroom downstairs. This unit also features a ton of outdoor space, with both screened and open patios. Unit is AVAILABLE for season 2020 beginning 11/1/2019. Rental rates for the following months; Jan - $6500, Feb - $7000, Mar - $7000, April - $6000, May - $5000, June - $2500, July - $2500, Aug - $2500, Sept - $3000, Oct - $4000, Nov - $5000, Dec - $6000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Prestwick Circle have any available units?
360 Prestwick Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 360 Prestwick Circle have?
Some of 360 Prestwick Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Prestwick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
360 Prestwick Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Prestwick Circle pet-friendly?
No, 360 Prestwick Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 360 Prestwick Circle offer parking?
No, 360 Prestwick Circle does not offer parking.
Does 360 Prestwick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Prestwick Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Prestwick Circle have a pool?
No, 360 Prestwick Circle does not have a pool.
Does 360 Prestwick Circle have accessible units?
No, 360 Prestwick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Prestwick Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Prestwick Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Prestwick Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Prestwick Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
