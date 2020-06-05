360 Prestwick Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

FURNISHED - RENTED - 12/15/19-4/15/20 - Fantasic furnished seasonal rental in Prestwick Chase in highly desired PGA National. Fully furnished turn key unit. Just bring your toothbrush! Home features a king size bed in the master bedroom, two twin beds in the guest bedroom, and a pull out single sleeper sofa in the den/3rd bedroom downstairs. This unit also features a ton of outdoor space, with both screened and open patios. Unit is AVAILABLE for season 2020 beginning 11/1/2019. Rental rates for the following months; Jan - $6500, Feb - $7000, Mar - $7000, April - $6000, May - $5000, June - $2500, July - $2500, Aug - $2500, Sept - $3000, Oct - $4000, Nov - $5000, Dec - $6000.