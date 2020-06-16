All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 351 Prestwick Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
351 Prestwick Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

351 Prestwick Circle

351 Prestwick Circle · (561) 500-3246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

351 Prestwick Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
This fully updated, wonderfully appointed, bright & sunny, 2BR/3BA + Den, open-plan spacious townhome shows like a model and is located in the Prestwick Chase community of PGA National. Desirable features include large windows & sliding glass doors, wood-look tile flooring, neutral colors, custom lighting fixtures, an updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinets & stainless steel appliances, a large master suite, updated baths with white cabinets and granite countertops, and a spacious patio surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. PGA National is one of the most sought-after communities in the area and offers many amenities to its residents, including some of the top championship golf courses in the county, tennis courts, parks & fitness trails, enhanced security, community pools, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Prestwick Circle have any available units?
351 Prestwick Circle has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 351 Prestwick Circle have?
Some of 351 Prestwick Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Prestwick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
351 Prestwick Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Prestwick Circle pet-friendly?
No, 351 Prestwick Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 351 Prestwick Circle offer parking?
No, 351 Prestwick Circle does not offer parking.
Does 351 Prestwick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Prestwick Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Prestwick Circle have a pool?
Yes, 351 Prestwick Circle has a pool.
Does 351 Prestwick Circle have accessible units?
No, 351 Prestwick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Prestwick Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Prestwick Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Prestwick Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Prestwick Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 351 Prestwick Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity