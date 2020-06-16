351 Prestwick Circle

Amenities

This fully updated, wonderfully appointed, bright & sunny, 2BR/3BA + Den, open-plan spacious townhome shows like a model and is located in the Prestwick Chase community of PGA National. Desirable features include large windows & sliding glass doors, wood-look tile flooring, neutral colors, custom lighting fixtures, an updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinets & stainless steel appliances, a large master suite, updated baths with white cabinets and granite countertops, and a spacious patio surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. PGA National is one of the most sought-after communities in the area and offers many amenities to its residents, including some of the top championship golf courses in the county, tennis courts, parks & fitness trails, enhanced security, community pools, and more.