3402 Gardens East Dr

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated pool guest parking

Super cute ground floor renovated, light, and bright condo with private courtyard. granite counter tops in the kitchen & Custom cabinets with plenty of space to organize and store your Chef's equipment. full size stacked washer and dryer. The tile in the living and kitchen flow down hallway into full guest bath and into both bedrooms looks amazing. Condo is situated on West side of community away from the traffic and is on the Hospital grid just in case of power loss. large storage closet just outside front door. Community pool and cabana is just steps away from your door. One assigned spot with plenty of guest parking. Close to shopping, I-95, and minutes away from our gorgeous beaches. Wants to be rented by you!