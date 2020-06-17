All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3402 Gardens East Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:40 AM

3402 Gardens East Dr

3402 Gardens East Drive · (561) 633-6345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3402 Gardens East Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #11a · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
guest parking
Super cute ground floor renovated, light, and bright condo with private courtyard. granite counter tops in the kitchen & Custom cabinets with plenty of space to organize and store your Chef's equipment. full size stacked washer and dryer. The tile in the living and kitchen flow down hallway into full guest bath and into both bedrooms looks amazing. Condo is situated on West side of community away from the traffic and is on the Hospital grid just in case of power loss. large storage closet just outside front door. Community pool and cabana is just steps away from your door. One assigned spot with plenty of guest parking. Close to shopping, I-95, and minutes away from our gorgeous beaches. Wants to be rented by you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Gardens East Dr have any available units?
3402 Gardens East Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3402 Gardens East Dr have?
Some of 3402 Gardens East Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Gardens East Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Gardens East Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Gardens East Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3402 Gardens East Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 3402 Gardens East Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Gardens East Dr does offer parking.
Does 3402 Gardens East Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 Gardens East Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Gardens East Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3402 Gardens East Dr has a pool.
Does 3402 Gardens East Dr have accessible units?
No, 3402 Gardens East Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Gardens East Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 Gardens East Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 Gardens East Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3402 Gardens East Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
