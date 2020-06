Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Sweeping views of pond and the second fairway of the famous Championship Course at PGA National...home of the Honda Classic, all one level living, close to one of two community pools, wrap around balcony, updated and ready for occupancy.