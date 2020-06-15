All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
2814 Grande Parkway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

2814 Grande Parkway

2814 Grande Parkway · (860) 719-7162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2814 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
814 Grande Parkway Apt #304, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Furnished or unfurnished. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Wood and tile floor.Gated community with all amenities including swimming pool, hot tub, gym,steam room, racquetball court, tennis court, playground. Walk to the Gardens mall, banking, restaurants. Bus stop is in walking distance at the mall. Third floor unit with lake view. Rent includes water. Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services Listing by Jupiter Lighthouse Realty Inc [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3580718 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Grande Parkway have any available units?
2814 Grande Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 2814 Grande Parkway have?
Some of 2814 Grande Parkway's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Grande Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Grande Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Grande Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2814 Grande Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 2814 Grande Parkway offer parking?
No, 2814 Grande Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2814 Grande Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Grande Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Grande Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2814 Grande Parkway has a pool.
Does 2814 Grande Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2814 Grande Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Grande Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Grande Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 Grande Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 Grande Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
