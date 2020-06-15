2814 Grande Parkway

Amenities
814 Grande Parkway Apt #304, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Furnished or unfurnished. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Wood and tile floor.Gated community with all amenities including swimming pool, hot tub, gym,steam room, racquetball court, tennis court, playground. Walk to the Gardens mall, banking, restaurants. Bus stop is in walking distance at the mall. Third floor unit with lake view. Rent includes water. Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services Listing by Jupiter Lighthouse Realty Inc [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3580718 ]