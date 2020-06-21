All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:40 PM

2802 Sarento Place

2802 Sarrento Place · (561) 844-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2802 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Annual Rental $1650/month Includes: water. Tenant pays electric, , phone, wifi, cable. First, Last, 1 - month Security due upon signing. Assc. App Fee $100 and REfundale security deposit of $500 for Association. Association Approval Req. Annual Rental can be furnished or unfurnished. Third Floor Walk-up, Queen bed in Master, King bed in guest room, washer/dryer in unit. Resort Style Facilities! Great Pool Area. Refurishment being done on condo buildings in complex. There is some refurbishment to be done on building exterior. NO SMOKING> All measurements and info deemed reliable, but not guarenteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Sarento Place have any available units?
2802 Sarento Place has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2802 Sarento Place have?
Some of 2802 Sarento Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Sarento Place currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Sarento Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Sarento Place pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Sarento Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 2802 Sarento Place offer parking?
No, 2802 Sarento Place does not offer parking.
Does 2802 Sarento Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 Sarento Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Sarento Place have a pool?
Yes, 2802 Sarento Place has a pool.
Does 2802 Sarento Place have accessible units?
No, 2802 Sarento Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Sarento Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Sarento Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 Sarento Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 Sarento Place does not have units with air conditioning.
