2802 Sarento Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Annual Rental $1650/month Includes: water. Tenant pays electric, , phone, wifi, cable. First, Last, 1 - month Security due upon signing. Assc. App Fee $100 and REfundale security deposit of $500 for Association. Association Approval Req. Annual Rental can be furnished or unfurnished. Third Floor Walk-up, Queen bed in Master, King bed in guest room, washer/dryer in unit. Resort Style Facilities! Great Pool Area. Refurishment being done on condo buildings in complex. There is some refurbishment to be done on building exterior. NO SMOKING> All measurements and info deemed reliable, but not guarenteed.