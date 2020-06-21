All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 2779 Ravella Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
2779 Ravella Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:15 PM

2779 Ravella Way

2779 Ravella Way · (561) 577-2903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage. Granite kitchen with large walk-in pantry and 42'' cabinets. Unit is freshly painted throughout and shows like new. New high efficiency air conditioner. Internet, cable, and water included. Call listing agent for details and showings. Five six one five seven seven two nine zero three. No Smoking, Good Credit required. Harbour Oaks is a luxury gated community with manned guard gate in the evenings, pool, gym, and club house. Close proximity to the Gardens Mall and the PGA corridor, world class shopping and dining as well as I-95 and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2779 Ravella Way have any available units?
2779 Ravella Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2779 Ravella Way have?
Some of 2779 Ravella Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2779 Ravella Way currently offering any rent specials?
2779 Ravella Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2779 Ravella Way pet-friendly?
No, 2779 Ravella Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 2779 Ravella Way offer parking?
Yes, 2779 Ravella Way does offer parking.
Does 2779 Ravella Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2779 Ravella Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2779 Ravella Way have a pool?
Yes, 2779 Ravella Way has a pool.
Does 2779 Ravella Way have accessible units?
No, 2779 Ravella Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2779 Ravella Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2779 Ravella Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2779 Ravella Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2779 Ravella Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2779 Ravella Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity