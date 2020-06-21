2779 Ravella Way

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage. Granite kitchen with large walk-in pantry and 42'' cabinets. Unit is freshly painted throughout and shows like new. New high efficiency air conditioner. Internet, cable, and water included. Call listing agent for details and showings. Five six one five seven seven two nine zero three. No Smoking, Good Credit required. Harbour Oaks is a luxury gated community with manned guard gate in the evenings, pool, gym, and club house. Close proximity to the Gardens Mall and the PGA corridor, world class shopping and dining as well as I-95 and the beach.