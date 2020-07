224 Sedona Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

**DON'T MISS OUT RENTING THIS POPULAR TOLEDO MODEL WITH 5 BEDROOMS (MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS), 4 FULL BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS** **OVER 3600 SQ FT UNDER AIR WITH THE MASTER BEDROOM AND 1 GUEST BEDROOM WITH A FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS** **3 GUEST BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 BEDROOMS SHARING A BATHROOM (JACK & JILL) AND THE 3RD BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN PRIVATE BATHROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET** **OVER-SIZED FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, GAS APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVEN & PANTRY** **SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH SINK** **LIVING & DINING ROOM WITH 20' VAULTED CEILINGS AND WINDING STAIRCASE FOR DRAMATIC ENTRY** **COVERED BACK PATIO OVERLOOKING THE LONG LAKE VIEWS**ALL TENANTS HAVE USE OF THE RESORT STYLE CLUBHOUSE WITH HEATED POOL, KIDDIE POOL, EXERCISE ROOM & 4 TENNIS COURTS*