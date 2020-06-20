2074 Dickens Ter Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Fabulous Park C model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with 2XL walkin closets, laundry room with sink&2 bedroom suites upstairs. 3 car garage. $4100 monthly rent thru Dec. $4500 monthly rent starting Jan 2021, will include a 750sf 1 bedrm apt above garage w full bath, kitchen & stacked washer & dryer. EXTREMELY low energy bills. Comes w Cable, Internet & Landscape Maintenance. Easy access to I-95&Florida Turnpike. Few miles away. Surrounded by best golf courses in the country including PGA National Resort. Shopping at Gardens Mall, Downtown at Gardens, Palm Beach Outlets&City Place. Walking distance to Benjamin private school. Great public school zone. Spectacular WIFI clubhouse with large fitness center and resort style pool.