Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

129 Old Meadow Way

129 Old Meadow Way · (561) 305-6781
Location

129 Old Meadow Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1974 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Will be available April 5th 2020. Gorgeous remodeled home. Is a gem inside, must see!. With an open space in the living room, dining room, and kitchen area. Quartz counter tops, with a nice sitting area In the island/counter of the kitchen. High quality cabinets with a lot of storage space. Floating sinks in the nice modern tiled bathrooms. High end furniture and decorations. Comfortable and designed for a cozy feel. Each bedroom has a TV.Great location only10 minute drive to popular and beautiful Juno and Jupiter beachesExcellent shopping and restaurants throughout the Palm Beach Gardens area10 minute drive to the Gardens Mall & Downtown at the Gardens15 minute drive to the Palm Beach Outlets 20 min away from PBI airport is only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Old Meadow Way have any available units?
129 Old Meadow Way has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 Old Meadow Way have?
Some of 129 Old Meadow Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Old Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
129 Old Meadow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Old Meadow Way pet-friendly?
No, 129 Old Meadow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 129 Old Meadow Way offer parking?
No, 129 Old Meadow Way does not offer parking.
Does 129 Old Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Old Meadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Old Meadow Way have a pool?
No, 129 Old Meadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 129 Old Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 129 Old Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Old Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Old Meadow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Old Meadow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Old Meadow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
