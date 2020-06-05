129 Old Meadow Way

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Will be available April 5th 2020. Gorgeous remodeled home. Is a gem inside, must see!. With an open space in the living room, dining room, and kitchen area. Quartz counter tops, with a nice sitting area In the island/counter of the kitchen. High quality cabinets with a lot of storage space. Floating sinks in the nice modern tiled bathrooms. High end furniture and decorations. Comfortable and designed for a cozy feel. Each bedroom has a TV.Great location only10 minute drive to popular and beautiful Juno and Jupiter beachesExcellent shopping and restaurants throughout the Palm Beach Gardens area10 minute drive to the Gardens Mall & Downtown at the Gardens15 minute drive to the Palm Beach Outlets 20 min away from PBI airport is only