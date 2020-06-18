All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:48 AM

12628 Woodmill Drive

12628 Woodmill Drive · (561) 389-8831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12628 Woodmill Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
CABLE AND INTERNET (150 MPS) INCLUDED WITH RENT. Reverse osmosis water filtering system under kitchen sink.Superb location, 3 bedroom patio home that lives like a single family home. Expansive tiled patio with pergola. 1 car garage plus driveway, corner unit with vaulted ceilings (bright, open and airy) sliding glass doors leading out to patio. Tile throughout main living areas, carpet and laminate wood floors in bedrooms. Convenient location close to shopping including Alton Plaza, Abacoa and Downtown Gardens. Easy access to highways. Great Rental Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12628 Woodmill Drive have any available units?
12628 Woodmill Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12628 Woodmill Drive have?
Some of 12628 Woodmill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12628 Woodmill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12628 Woodmill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12628 Woodmill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12628 Woodmill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 12628 Woodmill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12628 Woodmill Drive does offer parking.
Does 12628 Woodmill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12628 Woodmill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12628 Woodmill Drive have a pool?
No, 12628 Woodmill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12628 Woodmill Drive have accessible units?
No, 12628 Woodmill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12628 Woodmill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12628 Woodmill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12628 Woodmill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12628 Woodmill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
