Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

First floor end unit with screened wraparound patio and beautiful views. Spacious, light and comfortable with updated, open kitchen. King beds in both bedrooms. Walk in closet in master. Pool area has social gazebo with barbecue. Updated clubhouse with exercise area and library. Longwood is located off PGA Blvd with the best in dining and shopping. Also near PGA National to enjoy the Honda Classic. Minutes to golf courses, marinas, and beaches.