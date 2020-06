Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing, stunning fully renovated turn-key 2 bedroom 2 bath upper unit condo in Dunbar Woods of PGA National. Large kitchen with ss new appliances, quartz counters,island and dual door/climate wine cooler bar built in. Open concept. Large open living room with 65'' flat screen tv. New bathrooms with white vanities and granite counter tops. Master bedroom w/king memory foam & ensuite bath & walk in closet. Guest bedroom w/queen memory foam bed. Nothing spared in this condo. washer dryer in unit and desk area with printer. Close to everything your heart desires. New A/C 2020