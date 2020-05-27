All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
11028 Legacy Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

11028 Legacy Drive

11028 Legacy Drive · (561) 567-3333
Location

11028 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Legacy Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
11028 Legacy Drive Apt #302, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. Dont Miss this opportunity! Immaculate 2/2 unit, with private balcony. The Residences at Legacy Place Condominiums are located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. The community features a clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness & business center, two tennis courts, tot lot, and three gated entrances to the community. Call or PM today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*1*3*5*2*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of RE/MAX 1st CHOICE [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567106 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11028 Legacy Drive have any available units?
11028 Legacy Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11028 Legacy Drive have?
Some of 11028 Legacy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11028 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11028 Legacy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11028 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11028 Legacy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11028 Legacy Drive offer parking?
No, 11028 Legacy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11028 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11028 Legacy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11028 Legacy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11028 Legacy Drive has a pool.
Does 11028 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 11028 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11028 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11028 Legacy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11028 Legacy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11028 Legacy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
